UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Space Force, NASA Sign New Agreement To Expand Collaboration In Space - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:41 AM

US Space Force, NASA Sign New Agreement to Expand Collaboration in Space - Statement

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the US Space Force on behalf of the Department of Defense have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to improve cooperation on lunar exploration and other programs, NASA said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the US Space Force on behalf of the Department of Defense have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to improve cooperation on lunar exploration and other programs, NASA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"While advancing plans for unprecedented lunar exploration under the Artemis program, NASA also is building on a longstanding partnership with the Department of Defense with a new memorandum of understanding," the statement said.

The new MOU replaces the previous one between NASA and the US Air Force Space Command of 2006 and commits the two agencies to broad collaboration in the numerous areas including human spaceflight, space transportation, safe operations in space and planetary defense, the statement said.

"This agreement ... reaffirms and continues our rich legacy of collaboration with the Defense Department and provides a critical foundation to investigate areas of mutual interest for our distinct civil and defense roles in space," NASA Administrator James Bridenstine said in the statement.

Bridenstine noted that NASA plans to send a robotic mission to the Moon as early as 2021, subsequent missions in 2022 and 2023, and a human mission in 2024.

Related Topics

Agreement

Recent Stories

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

20 minutes ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

20 minutes ago

Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big st ..

20 minutes ago

Russian President Will Be Able to Dismiss Any Memb ..

21 minutes ago

Lahore Board declares Inter result with pass perce ..

21 minutes ago

UNGA president calls for renewing 'collective comm ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.