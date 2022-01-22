UrduPoint.com

US Space Force Successfully Launches Satellite Surveillance Monitoring Mission - ULA

Daniyal Sohail Published January 22, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Space Force Successfully Launches Satellite Surveillance Monitoring Mission - ULA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The US Space Force (USSF) successfully launched two satellites in a "space situational awareness" monitoring mission 22,000 miles above the Earth on board an Atlas V rocket booster from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced on Friday.

"An Atlas V 511 rocket carrying the USSF-8 mission successfully lifted off at 2:00 pm Eastern Time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base, Florida," ULA said in a podcast message. The lift off was also podcast live.

The USSF-8 mission will launch two identical Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites - GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6 - directly to a near-geosynchronous orbit approximately 22,300 miles (36,000 km) above the equator, ULA said.

"GSSAP satellites are a space-based capability operating in a near-geosynchronous orbit supporting the U.S. Space Command space surveillance operations as a dedicated Space Surveillance network (SSN) sensor," ULA said.

The satellites provide neighborhood watch services in the Geosynchronous Earth Orbit improving flight safety for all spacefaring nations operating in that orbit and increasing the ability to warn a spacecraft owner/operator if there is another object anticipated to approach too closely and create a hazardous situation, ULA added.

Related Topics

Alliance Florida All From Satellites

Recent Stories

Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter re ..

Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter ready to testify before Stoke Wh ..

23 minutes ago
 Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Respon ..

Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Response to US Flight Suspensions - ..

23 minutes ago
 Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against sev ..

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

23 minutes ago
 De Kock outshines Pant as South Africa clinch seri ..

De Kock outshines Pant as South Africa clinch series

23 minutes ago
 Members should avoid un-parliamentary language: Al ..

Members should avoid un-parliamentary language: Ali Muhammad

23 minutes ago
 ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-1 ..

ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-19 cases

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.