US Space Force Swells With Addition of 2,400 Active Duty Airmen - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Some 2,400 active duty members of the US Air Force will transfer to the Space Force in a series of ceremonies this fall, the newly created fifth branch of the United States military said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Given limits on mass gatherings in the current COVID-19 environment, the Space Force will commemorate the transfers with a virtual swearing-in ceremony Sept. 15 following live remarks from Chief of Space Operations Gen. John 'Jay; Raymond during the Air Force Association's Virtual Air, Space and Cyber Conference," the release said.

On the official date of transfer, enlisted members will be administered the Oath of Enlistment and sign enlistment contracts into the Space Force, the release said.

Both officers and enlisted airmen will incur a minimum two-year active-duty service commitment in volunteering for the transfer.

Plans call for a Space Force with about 16,000 military and civilian space personnel, most transferred from the Air Force, according to an earlier press release.

Subject: US Space Force Swells With Addition of 2,400 Active Duty Airmen