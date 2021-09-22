UrduPoint.com

US Space Force Unveils New Uniform, Exercise Clothes For 'Guardians' - Top General

Wed 22nd September 2021

US Space Force Unveils New Uniform, Exercise Clothes For 'Guardians' - Top General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The US Space Force has unveiled a new dress uniform and physical training (PT) tracksuit for its 6,400 members, formally known as "Guardians," commanding officer General John Redmond said on Tuesday.

"We also have a really cool tracksuit, our PT uniform," Raymond told the Air Force Association Cyber Space Conference at National Harbor in the US state of Maryland.

The new dress uniform is a dark Navy blue with silver buttons carrying the Space Force insignia diagonally from the right shoulder down the chest with a lighter blue-colored collar.

The PT uniform consists of a black T-shirt emblazoned with the Space Force insignia on its right side of the shirt's front and the words "Space Force" in large white capital letters on the back, with matching black shorts that also carry the Space Force insignia.

