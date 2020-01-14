US Space Force Wants to Deter Conflicts, Not Start Them - Newly Appointed Commander

The US Space Force will seek to avoid conflicts in outer space instead of starting them, the forces newly appointed commander General John Raymond said at his swearing in ceremony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The US Space Force will seek to avoid conflicts in outer space instead of starting them, the forces newly appointed commander General John Raymond said at his swearing in ceremony on Tuesday.

"We do not want to start conflicts in space, we want to deter them," Raymond said.

US Vice President Mike Pence, who swore Raymond in to his new position, said no person was "more qualified" to command the new space force than Raymond.

The Space Force was created in December 2019 and has officially become the sixth branch of the US military. However, Pence noted that the idea of creating such a force has been discussed since at least the 1950s.

The Space Force mission includes protecting the nation's interests and deterring possible aggression in, from, and to space. It will also conduct space operation and develop military space professionals.