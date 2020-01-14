UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Space Force Wants To Deter Conflicts, Not Start Them - Newly Appointed Commander

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:43 PM

US Space Force Wants to Deter Conflicts, Not Start Them - Newly Appointed Commander

The US Space Force will seek to avoid conflicts in outer space instead of starting them, the forces newly appointed commander General John Raymond said at his swearing in ceremony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The US Space Force will seek to avoid conflicts in outer space instead of starting them, the forces newly appointed commander General John Raymond said at his swearing in ceremony on Tuesday.

"We do not want to start conflicts in space, we want to deter them," Raymond said.

US Vice President Mike Pence, who swore Raymond in to his new position, said no person was "more qualified" to command the new space force than Raymond.

The Space Force was created in December 2019 and has officially become the sixth branch of the US military. However, Pence noted that the idea of creating such a force has been discussed since at least the 1950s.

The Space Force mission includes protecting the nation's interests and deterring possible aggression in, from, and to space. It will also conduct space operation and develop military space professionals.

Related Topics

December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

2 minutes ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

2 minutes ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo May Be Subpoenaed to Testify on Iran Before ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

60 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Slovenian FM

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.