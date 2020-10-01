US Space Force Works With Five Eyes Nations, NATO Allies as Key Partners - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The new US Space Force is already working with its three main NATO allies - the United Kingdom, Germany and France - and its other Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partners New Zealand, Canada and Australia, Gen. William Liquori said on Thursday.

"Our Five Eyes partners are working with us at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California ...

[as well as] France and Germany," Liquori, deputy chief of space operations for strategy, plans, programs, requirements and analysis, told a Boston Council on World Affairs podcast. "We've had discussions with the Japanese as well."

Liquori said the countries are conducting war games to test new theories and added that Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond looks forward to expanding that list.

The United States has geosynchronous satellites orbiting 22,000 miles above the earth that are monitoring satellites of other nations and space debris, Liquori noted.