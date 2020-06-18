US Space Militarization Plans May Jeopardize Fragile Cooperation With Russia - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Washington's space militarization plans may jeopardize the already fragile cooperation with Russia, the deputy head of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday, still confirming the country's readiness to strengthen bilateral partnership.

Late on Wednesday, the Pentagon unveiled the new Defense Space Strategy, meant to ensure US military superiority in space amid alleged threat from Russia and China.

"We are obviously following the principle of reciprocity and equality.

Space militarization and the subsequent promotion of our US partners to dominant roles may jeopardize the already fragile relations of the countries in this sphere," Sergey Savelyev said, as quoted in a Roscosmos statement.

The Roscosmos official noted that Russia remains ready to strengthen its comprehensive space partnership with the US, so that it is not limited to RD-180 rocket engines supplies and US astronauts delivery to the International Space Station.