US Space Plane Lands After 908 Days In Orbit - Boeing

Daniyal Sohail Published November 13, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Space Plane Lands After 908 Days in Orbit - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) An unmanned US space plane has set its new endurance record after spending 2.5 years in orbit before landing on Saturday, the developer of the spacecraft, Boeing, said.

The solar-powered spacecraft resembles the retired space shuttle, but is several times smaller, about 9 meters (29 feet) long.

Its five previous missions in orbit lasted from 224 to 780 days.

"Autonomous orbital test vehicle spent 908 days on orbit before landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center," the company said.

This time, the spacecraft hosted a service module, which conducted experiments for the US Naval Research Laboratory, the US Air Force academy and others, the company said.

Company Vehicle From

More Stories From Technology

