US State Of Texas Sues Google For 'Anti-Competitive Conduct' - Attorney General
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The US state of Texas is filing a lawsuit against Google over the company's anti-competitive conduct, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Texas takes the lead once more. Today, we're filing a lawsuit against Google for anticompetitive conduct," the statement said via Twitter.