UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US States Plan To Expand Google Antitrust Probe Into Search Services, Android - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 12 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:10 PM

US States Plan to Expand Google Antitrust Probe Into Search Services, Android - Reports

The attorneys general of 48 US states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico are set to expand their antitrust probe against Google into the tech giant's search and Android businesses, CNBC reported, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The attorneys general of 48 US states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico are set to expand their antitrust probe against Google into the tech giant's search and Android businesses, CNBC reported, citing informed sources.

The states launched an antitrust investigation of Google for its monopoly in the advertisement market and use of consumer data back in September.

At a recent meeting, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is at the helm of the probe, however, spoke in favor of expanding the scrutiny into Google's search services and Android, the broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The states will reportedly individually decide on whether to look into these businesses as part of their probes.

Google has repeatedly been accused of using its search services to gather user data and promote its own products in the market. The Android mobile operating system is believed to prop up the search engine's monopoly.

Related Topics

Google Mobile Washington September Market

Recent Stories

Knicks beat Mavs as Porzingis booed in his first g ..

12 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi quits showbiz industry

19 minutes ago

Hira Mani gaining more popularity in "Meray Pass T ..

46 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAA) ..

4 minutes ago

HR Ministry to set up registry of sexual offenders ..

4 minutes ago

Lithuania pardons Russian spies ahead of possible ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.