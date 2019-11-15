US States Plan to Expand Google Antitrust Probe Into Search Services, Android - Reports

The attorneys general of 48 US states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico are set to expand their antitrust probe against Google into the tech giant's search and Android businesses, CNBC reported, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The attorneys general of 48 US states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico are set to expand their antitrust probe against Google into the tech giant's search and Android businesses, CNBC reported, citing informed sources.

The states launched an antitrust investigation of Google for its monopoly in the advertisement market and use of consumer data back in September.

At a recent meeting, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is at the helm of the probe, however, spoke in favor of expanding the scrutiny into Google's search services and Android, the broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The states will reportedly individually decide on whether to look into these businesses as part of their probes.

Google has repeatedly been accused of using its search services to gather user data and promote its own products in the market. The Android mobile operating system is believed to prop up the search engine's monopoly.