US Still Characterizing Damage Of Satellite Struck In Russian Missile Test - Space Command

Daniyal Sohail 32 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:22 AM

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Space Command

The United States is still characterizing the damage from an anti-satellite missile test allegedly conducted by Russia earlier this week, US Space Command Deputy Commander John Shaw said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The United States is still characterizing the damage from an anti-satellite missile test allegedly conducted by Russia earlier this week, US Space Command Deputy Commander John Shaw said on Wednesday.

"We are still characterizing this event. We expect the debris will grow over time," Shaw said.

The Deputy Commander explained that te debris will become a threat that will eventually have to be dealt with.

On Monday, the Space Command said Russia tested a direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile that struck a Soviet-era Cosmos 1408 satellite, created a field of debris in low-Earth orbit.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that he held a telephone conversation with Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin to express concern over the danger astronauts and cosmonauts encounter on the International Space Station (from the debris.

