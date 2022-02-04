US Stocks Skid During Worst Day for Nasdaq in 16 Months After Meta Meltdown

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) US stocks fell sharply on Thursday with the Big Tech sector posting its worst loss in 16 months as weak earnings at Facebook's parent company escalated a selloff that began on concerns about impending interest rate hikes and conducting business in a post-COVID-19 world.

Facebook, one of the biggest Names on the Nasdaq Composite index that serves as Wall Street's tech marquee, saw its parent company Meta Holdings post disappointing earnings for the fourth quarter that wiped 26% off its share price and more than $200 billion off its market value.

The reverberations from Meta sent the entire tech sector into a tailspin, causing Nasdaq to close down 3.7% - the largest one-day loss for the index since October 2020. This outcome took place despite estimates-beating quarterly earnings posted by Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce retailer and another Nasdaq stalwart.

"Facebook's discouraging earnings sent large parts of technology stocks down, especially social media companies," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.

"US stocks seem poised to have a tug-of-war here over uncertainty with the economic backdrop and as the Fed reaction to surging pricing pressures will take a couple more months. Volatility will remain elevated until we get past the March FOMC decision."

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in March, ending two years of near zero lending rates that along with trillions of Dollars of pandemic relief support, has left the US economy with its worst inflation in 40 years.

US tech stocks have particularly been hit by the impending actions of the Federal Reserve as they typically have higher gearing or borrowings and may find loans costlier to service - a potential burden on the bottom line. Investors have thus started expecting better earnings from highly-valued tech companies, something not all have been able to deliver in the latest quarter.