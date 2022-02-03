US Successfully Launches National Reconnaissance Office Surveillance Satellite - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United States successfully launched a new National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) classified spy satelliteNROL-87 into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, SpaceX displayed in a live podcast.

A Falcon-9 booster launched the NROL-87 mission on schedule at 12:27 p.m. Pacific Time (8:27 p.m. GMT) from launch pad SLC-4E at the Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday.

After the launch, the Falcon's first stage booster successfully landed back at Vandenberg as planned and is due to be used again in another National Reconnaissance Office satellite launch, according to published reports.

No details were published on the NROL-87 satellite apart from its official description as a "national security payload.

"' It was the third of three such satellites launched by SpaceX by the National Reconnaissance Office under a contract signed in 2019 for $297 million. The previous two launches took place in 2021 from Vandenberg and from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the super-secret US government agency that develops, builds, launches and operates US spy satellites that provide intelligence data to the 18 agencies comprising the US intelligence community and the Defense Department. The National Reconnaissance Office projects at least six more launches this year to place carrying more than ten payloads into orbit.