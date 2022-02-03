UrduPoint.com

US Successfully Launches National Reconnaissance Office Surveillance Satellite - SpaceX

Daniyal Sohail Published February 03, 2022 | 02:30 AM

US Successfully Launches National Reconnaissance Office Surveillance Satellite - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United States successfully launched a new National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) classified spy satelliteNROL-87 into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, SpaceX displayed in a live podcast.

A Falcon-9 booster launched the NROL-87 mission on schedule at 12:27 p.m. Pacific Time (8:27 p.m. GMT) from launch pad SLC-4E at the Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday.

After the launch, the Falcon's first stage booster successfully landed back at Vandenberg as planned and is due to be used again in another National Reconnaissance Office satellite launch, according to published reports.

No details were published on the NROL-87 satellite apart from its official description as a "national security payload.

"' It was the third of three such satellites launched by SpaceX by the National Reconnaissance Office under a contract signed in 2019 for $297 million. The previous two launches took place in 2021 from Vandenberg and from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the super-secret US government agency that develops, builds, launches and operates US spy satellites that provide intelligence data to the 18 agencies comprising the US intelligence community and the Defense Department. The National Reconnaissance Office projects at least six more launches this year to place carrying more than ten payloads into orbit.

Related Topics

Virginia United States SpaceX 2019 From Government Million Satellites P

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

2 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

2 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

2 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

2 hours ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>