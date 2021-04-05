US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Google in Copyright Dispute With Oracle

The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Google in its copyright dispute with Oracle concerning the use of Java application programming interface for Android development

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Google in its copyright dispute with Oracle concerning the use of Java application programming interface for Android development.

"We reach the conclusion that in this case, where Google reimplemented a user interface, taking only what was needed to allow users to put their accrued talents to work in a new and transformative program, Google's copying of the Sun Java API was a fair use of that material as a matter of law. The Federal Circuit's contrary judgment is reversed, and the case is remanded for further proceedings in conformity with this opinion," the Supreme Court said.

The majority opinion was delivered by Justice Stephen Breyer while Justice Clarence Thomas delivered a dissenting opinion. Justice Amy Barrett did not take part in the ruling.

There have been three trials and two appeals over the ten-year-old lawsuit between Oracle and Google. In 2005, Google purchased Android and used 11,500 lines of Java SE code in the the development of the operating system, claiming it engaged in a fair use rather than a copyright breach.

The Supreme Court opinion is a review of the US Federal Circuit decision that ruled in favor of Oracle that Google' use of the Java SE code was copyrightable and did not constitute a fair use.