UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tech Companies Pay Record $1.3Bln Tariffs On Chinese Products In May - Trade Group

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

US Tech Companies Pay Record $1.3Bln Tariffs on Chinese Products in May - Trade Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Tariffs paid by US technology companies set a monthly record of $1.3 billion in May and are expected to keep rising, hitting American consumers with higher prices and forcing companies to absorb increased costs, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US technology industry paid a 2019 record amount for Section 301 tariffs on imported Chinese products in May - $1.3 billion, more than six times higher than May of 2018 despite a 31 percent decline in imports," the release said.

The CTA focused on unintended consequences of the Trump administration's policy of using tariffs to pressure China into negotiate a new trade agreement and agree to stop stealing American technology.

"Although the Trump administration has paused on enacting further tariffs, US workers, families and businesses are still paying billions of Dollars more than they otherwise would - again proving that tariffs are nothing more than taxes," CTA President Gary Shapiro said in the release.

In addition to forcing US companies to absorb some increased costs, tariffs hurt American chip makers while incentivizing Chinese innovators to become self-reliant, the release said.

Tariffs paid by the tech industry likely will rise higher in the coming months, as the latest tariff increase to 25 percent on List 3 products did not take effect until May 11, the release added.

The list includes many 5-G related products such as routers, gateways and servers, according to CTA.

Related Topics

Technology China Trump Gary May 2018 2019 Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

3 minutes ago

Arab Information Ministers Council’s decision to ..

41 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan terms ICJ's verdict as victo ..

46 minutes ago

Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime Security ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Radio Network&#039;s Jerusalem programme ..

56 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not rest till freedom of Kashmir fr ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.