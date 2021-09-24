The United States is testing technologies for creating reusable combat orbiters capable of delivering covert strikes from space, Yan Novikov, the head of Russia's Almaz-Antey arms industry company, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The United States is testing technologies for creating reusable combat orbiters capable of delivering covert strikes from space, Yan Novikov, the head of Russia's Almaz-Antey arms industry company, said.

According to Almaz-Antey experts, the US is developing technologies for creating reusable strike aerospace systems on the basis of experiments with X-37 orbital drones.

"Prospective reusable spacecraft launched by carrier rockets can potentially provide flexible combat solutions from space reconnaissance and control to unexpected, covert and lightning-fast, strikes on priority ground targets," Novikov clarified in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper of the Russian armed forces.

The X-37 orbital drones, the first of which was launched in 2010, can serve as nuclear warheads carriers, Novikov specified.

"The US plans to further increase the number of such drones in space. This is a serious challenge," Novikov concluded.