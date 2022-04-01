US Threats to Impose Aerospace Sanctions on Russia Not in Line With NASA Remarks - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The US threats to introduce sanctions on Russia in the aerospace sphere are not in line with NASA's statements that the organization is interested in maintaining dialogue with Russia, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"In fact, we are speaking about conscious attempts to limit the technological development of our country.

It comes to the US Department of the Treasury's threats of sanctions for any cooperation with Russia in the aerospace sphere despite NASA's remarks on its high interest in maintaining dialogue," Antonov said in a statement, as quoted by the Embassy's Telegram channel.

"We call on the US authorities to stop waiving the sanctions stick, which hits the US itself and its allies," the ambassador added.