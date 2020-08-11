UrduPoint.com
US to Auction 100 MHz of 5G by December 2021 - Senior Administration Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The US government will auction 100 megahertz (MHz) of 5G by December 2021, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Michael Kratsios said during a conference call on Monday.

"Today the White House and the Department of Defense are announcing that we have identified...

100 Megahertz of critically needed midband spectrum that can be made available for commercial 5G purposes," Kratsios said.

The additional spectrum will be available for auction by December 2021 and the wireless industry will be able to begin operating 5G networks on 100 megahertz as soon as mid-2022, Kratsios said.

Kratsios said this particular part of the spectrum that is being made available to the public will not sacrifice the US military and national security capabilities.

