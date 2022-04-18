US to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests to Avoid Creating Space Debris - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail Published April 18, 2022 | 11:21 PM

The Biden administration will announce on Monday its decision to prohibit US anti-satellite weapons tests in space as a means to avoid creating new space debris, NBC News reported citing two sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Biden administration will announce on Monday its decision to prohibit US anti-satellite weapons tests in space as a means to avoid creating new space debris, NBC news reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.

US Vice President Kamala Harris will officially announce the decision during her visit to Vanderburg Space Force Base in the state of California later on Monday, the report said.

A Republican congressional aide said Republicans in Congress are skeptical about the ban over concerns that US adversaries will not ban such tests themselves, the report said.

The Biden administration's decision to impose a ban is in part due to Russia's successful anti-satellite weapon system test in November, when Moscow destroyed its old spacecraft Celina-D, the report said.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said the test was not directed at anyone and was carried out in accordance with international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. The Foreign Ministry also said because of the satellite's location, the debris poses no threat to other spacecraft, including the International Space Station.

