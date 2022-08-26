US to Brief External Board on Russian, Chinese Space Weapons in Early September - Pentagon

An independent defense advisory panel will receive classified briefings in early September on US deterrence capabilities against Russian and Chinese space weapons, the Pentagon said in a notice on Friday

"On September 6, 2022, and September 7, 2022, the DPB (Defense Policy Board) will receive classified briefings and hold classified discussions on how China and Russia's potential development of fractional orbital bombardment systems and space-to-ground weapons could impact US deterrence and strategic stability, as well as to consider US response options to the potential development of such capabilities by any adversary, and participate in a classified Pacific-theater tabletop exercise," the notice, filed in the Federal register, said.

In addition to Russian and Chinese capabilities, the notice added, intelligence and security officials will brief the board on US space and missile defenses and the Pentagon's space strategic review. The State Department will also provide a briefing on arms control efforts, and strategic stability, according to the notice.

The 20-member Defense Policy Board (DPB) includes Henry Kissinger, former ambassador to Russia and China Jon Huntsman, ex-Defense chief Ash Carter, Obama administration Security Adviser Thomas Donilon, among other experts and former senior officials.

According to its charter, the DPB provides independent advice and recommendations on US defense policy including issues central to strategic planning, force posture, and modernization efforts.