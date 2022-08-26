UrduPoint.com

US To Brief External Board On Russian, Chinese Space Weapons In Early September - Pentagon

Daniyal Sohail Published August 26, 2022 | 10:58 PM

US to Brief External Board on Russian, Chinese Space Weapons in Early September - Pentagon

An independent defense advisory panel will receive classified briefings in early September on US deterrence capabilities against Russian and Chinese space weapons, the Pentagon said in a notice on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) An independent defense advisory panel will receive classified briefings in early September on US deterrence capabilities against Russian and Chinese space weapons, the Pentagon said in a notice on Friday.

"On September 6, 2022, and September 7, 2022, the DPB (Defense Policy Board) will receive classified briefings and hold classified discussions on how China and Russia's potential development of fractional orbital bombardment systems and space-to-ground weapons could impact US deterrence and strategic stability, as well as to consider US response options to the potential development of such capabilities by any adversary, and participate in a classified Pacific-theater tabletop exercise," the notice, filed in the Federal register, said.

In addition to Russian and Chinese capabilities, the notice added, intelligence and security officials will brief the board on US space and missile defenses and the Pentagon's space strategic review. The State Department will also provide a briefing on arms control efforts, and strategic stability, according to the notice.

The 20-member Defense Policy Board (DPB) includes Henry Kissinger, former ambassador to Russia and China Jon Huntsman, ex-Defense chief Ash Carter, Obama administration Security Adviser Thomas Donilon, among other experts and former senior officials.

According to its charter, the DPB provides independent advice and recommendations on US defense policy including issues central to strategic planning, force posture, and modernization efforts.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Russia China Pentagon September

Recent Stories

Turkey, Sweden, Finland to Hold New Round of Talks ..

Turkey, Sweden, Finland to Hold New Round of Talks on Nordics' NATO Bid in Fall ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan: EU allocates 1.8 million in humanitarian ..

Pakistan: EU allocates 1.8 million in humanitarian assistance for flood victims

1 minute ago
 In India, Hindu extremists unleash an anti-Muslim ..

In India, Hindu extremists unleash an anti-Muslim pogrom

1 minute ago
 Parliamentarians announce to donate one-month sala ..

Parliamentarians announce to donate one-month salary for flood affectees: Marriy ..

1 minute ago
 Herrada escapes to razor-edge Vuelta triumph

Herrada escapes to razor-edge Vuelta triumph

20 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Chaudhry Parv ..

Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.