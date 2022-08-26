US to Buy 126 Satellite Phones for Embassy in Ukraine - Pre-Solicitation Notice

UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail Published August 26, 2022 | 08:26 PM

The United States is planning to purchase 126 satellite phones and 80 portable satellite data WiFi devices for its embassy in Kiev, according to a pre-solicitation notice published by the State Department on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The United States is planning to purchase 126 satellite phones and 80 portable satellite data WiFi devices for its embassy in Kiev, according to a pre-solicitation notice published by the State Department on Friday.

"The American Consulate General Frankfurt hereby provides the following Combined Synopsis and Solicitation for: Supply and delivery of Satellite phones - Brand name or equal for the U.S. Embassy Kyiv, Ukraine," the notice said.

Companies interested in the solicitation should express their interest no later than September 9, according to the notice.

Earlier this week, the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) announced plans to purchase 50 mobile communications centers, equipped with satellite internet terminals and other hardware, to secure Ukraine's borders.

The United States reopened its embassy in Kiev on May 18 after initially moving the mission to Lviv when Russia commenced its special military operation in Ukraine. Also in May, President Joe Biden nominated Bridget Ann Brink to be the next US ambassador to Ukraine.

Brink arrived at the US embassy in Kiev on May 29 after being confirmed for that position by the Senate.

