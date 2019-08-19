US to Delay for 90 Days Ban on Huawei to Buy Supplies From US Firms - Commerce Secretary

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that the United States would delay for 90 days the ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to buy supplies from US companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that the United States would delay for 90 days the ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to buy supplies from US companies.

"It is another 90 days for the US telecom companies," Ross said.

"Some of the rural companies are dependent on Huawei. So we're giving them a little more time to wean themselves off. But no specific licenses are being granted for anything," Ross added.