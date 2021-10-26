US to Establish Bureau to Focus on Cybersecurity, Digital Policy - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The United States is planning to establish a Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy with the main focus on international cybersecurity, led by an ambassador at large, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Pending consultations with Congress, we plan to establish a Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, led by Senate confirmed ambassador at large, which will focus on three key areas - international cyberspace security, international digital policy, and digital freedom," Price told a press briefing.

The State Department is also planning to appoint a special envoy for critical and emerging technology to lead the immediate technology diplomacy agenda with American allies and partners, Price noted.