WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The US government is extending Huawei's temporary general license through April 1, the Commerce Department said in a notice.

"The US Government has decided to extend through April 1, 2020, the temporary general license to Huawei Technologies Co.

, Ltd. (Huawei) and one hundred and fourteen of its non-US affiliates on the Entity List," the department said in a notice posted on Thursday.

The notice is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.