UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Formally Launch Space Command On August 29 - General

Daniyal Sohail 27 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:23 PM

US to Formally Launch Space Command on August 29 - General

The United States will officially launch the newest military branch of its military, the US Space Command, in a ceremony presided over by Vice President Mike Pence next Thursday,Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The United States will officially launch the newest military branch of its military, the US Space Command, in a ceremony presided over by Vice President Mike Pence next Thursday,Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said on Tuesday.

"We'll also establish the United States Space Command next week on the 29th of August," Dunford said during a meeting of the National Space Council in Chanitlly, Virginia.

Dunford said that after Pence presides over the ceremony, the Pentagon will immediately assign 87 units to the Space Command under a single combatant commander.

President Donald Trump has nominated General John Raymond to head the US Space Command, and the Senate has confirmed his nomination.

The force's capabilities are expected to include missile warning and satellite operations, Dunford said.

Related Topics

Senate Pentagon Trump Virginia United States August

Recent Stories

Prosecution, Defense in Russia's Concord 2016 US E ..

22 seconds ago

Afghan Security Council Calls for Global Cooperati ..

23 seconds ago

Family of UK Resident Jailed in Iran on Spying Cha ..

25 seconds ago

Russian Embassy in Greece Confirms Deaths of Two R ..

30 minutes ago

Punjab University to hold Kashmir Conference Aug 2 ..

31 minutes ago

Amin Aslam vows to deal miscreants with iron hands ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.