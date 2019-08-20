US to Formally Launch Space Command on August 29 - General

The United States will officially launch the newest military branch of its military, the US Space Command, in a ceremony presided over by Vice President Mike Pence next Thursday,Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The United States will officially launch the newest military branch of its military, the US Space Command, in a ceremony presided over by Vice President Mike Pence next Thursday,Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said on Tuesday.

"We'll also establish the United States Space Command next week on the 29th of August," Dunford said during a meeting of the National Space Council in Chanitlly, Virginia.

Dunford said that after Pence presides over the ceremony, the Pentagon will immediately assign 87 units to the Space Command under a single combatant commander.

President Donald Trump has nominated General John Raymond to head the US Space Command, and the Senate has confirmed his nomination.

The force's capabilities are expected to include missile warning and satellite operations, Dunford said.