UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Hold Experiment On ISS For Development Of New Missile Defense Algorithms - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:17 PM

US to Hold Experiment on ISS for Development of New Missile Defense Algorithms - Reports

The US Space Development Agency plans to conduct an experiment on the International Space Station (ISS) with the aim of collecting data for developing new algorithms to track hypersonic missile launches, the specialized SpaceNews portal reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The US Space Development Agency plans to conduct an experiment on the International Space Station (ISS) with the aim of collecting data for developing new algorithms to track hypersonic missile launches, the specialized SpaceNews portal reported.

According to the media outlet, the experiment, dubbed the Prototype Infrared Payload, will be conducted during the upcoming Northrop Grumman's cargo delivery mission to the ISS slated for July.

The Prototype Infrared Payload, which will be aboard the Cygnus cargo mission, will collect sample data for the development of sensors that would track hypersonic missiles flying in low orbits.

These sensors will be later installed on low Earth orbit missile-tracking satellites, the publication said.

Related Topics

July Media Satellites

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif get permission to cas ..

53 seconds ago

Iran to Take Note of COVID Vaccination Level in Na ..

51 seconds ago

Three gamblers held in sargodha

53 seconds ago

MNAs card mandatory for Senate elections: Qasim Kh ..

54 seconds ago

Two kite sellers held in sialkot

56 seconds ago

Rs 479.238 billion released for social sector upli ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.