US to Hold Experiment on ISS for Development of New Missile Defense Algorithms - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The US Space Development Agency plans to conduct an experiment on the International Space Station (ISS) with the aim of collecting data for developing new algorithms to track hypersonic missile launches, the specialized SpaceNews portal reported.

According to the media outlet, the experiment, dubbed the Prototype Infrared Payload, will be conducted during the upcoming Northrop Grumman's cargo delivery mission to the ISS slated for July.

The Prototype Infrared Payload, which will be aboard the Cygnus cargo mission, will collect sample data for the development of sensors that would track hypersonic missiles flying in low orbits.

These sensors will be later installed on low Earth orbit missile-tracking satellites, the publication said.