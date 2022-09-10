UrduPoint.com

US To Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling For End To Anti-Satellite Missile Tests - Harris

Daniyal Sohail Published September 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests - Harris

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The United States will introduce a resolution to the UN General Assembly calling on other nations to pledge not to conduct anti-satellite missile tests, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday.

"This April, I announced that our nation would not conduct destructive, direct-descent, anti-satellite missile testing, and later this month, the United States will introduce a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly to call on other nations to make the same commitment," Harris said during remarks at the Johnson Space Center.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Same United States April

Recent Stories

Four policemen martyred, two injured in attack on ..

Four policemen martyred, two injured in attack on convoy of Tank Tehsil Mayor

23 minutes ago
 Fifteen EU States Vote For Common Gas Price Cap, 3 ..

Fifteen EU States Vote For Common Gas Price Cap, 3 Approve Only for Russian One ..

23 minutes ago
 Norwegian Foreign Minister Meets With Top Official ..

Norwegian Foreign Minister Meets With Top Officials of ASEAN to Discuss Cooperat ..

25 minutes ago
 Sombre Edinburgh readies to receive the queen

Sombre Edinburgh readies to receive the queen

25 minutes ago
 Cheques distributed among heirs of people die in r ..

Cheques distributed among heirs of people die in rain

25 minutes ago
 Czech President Considers US Key Partner in Defens ..

Czech President Considers US Key Partner in Defense - Presidential Spokesman

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.