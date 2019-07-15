UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Launch Its First Own Spacecraft To ISS After NASA Certification In May 2020 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 05:40 AM

US to Launch Its First Own Spacecraft to ISS After NASA Certification in May 2020 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The United States is scheduled to send its first US-made spacecraft instead of Russia-made Soyuz to the International Space Station (ISS) upon obtaining NASA certification in May 2020, a source in the space industry told Sputnik on Monday.

NASA has paid Russia for seats on the Soyuz spacecraft since the US Space Shuttle was retired in 2011. In 2014, NASA awarded contracts to Boeing and Space X, worth a combined total of up to $6.8 billion, to develop crew transportation systems and conduct initial missions to the orbiting laboratory.

"The first US spacecraft carrying crew to the IIS is scheduled for a launch after being certified by NASA in May 2020," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia United States May 2020 Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French embassy&#039;s r ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

7 hours ago

Abdul Al Nuaimi, Noura Al Kaabi launch &quot;Cultu ..

7 hours ago

DSCD conducts survey on Sharjah Police performance

8 hours ago

New UAE space law in final publishing stage: Moham ..

8 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi clinch world endurance crown in Pol ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.