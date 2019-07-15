US to Launch Its First Own Spacecraft to ISS After NASA Certification in May 2020 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The United States is scheduled to send its first US-made spacecraft instead of Russia-made Soyuz to the International Space Station (ISS) upon obtaining NASA certification in May 2020, a source in the space industry told Sputnik on Monday.

NASA has paid Russia for seats on the Soyuz spacecraft since the US Space Shuttle was retired in 2011. In 2014, NASA awarded contracts to Boeing and Space X, worth a combined total of up to $6.8 billion, to develop crew transportation systems and conduct initial missions to the orbiting laboratory.

"The first US spacecraft carrying crew to the IIS is scheduled for a launch after being certified by NASA in May 2020," the source said.