UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Launch Missile Detection, Early Warning Satellite On May 17 - Space Launch Company

Daniyal Sohail 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:40 AM

US to Launch Missile Detection, Early Warning Satellite on May 17 - Space Launch Company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The United States is slated to launch an advanced missile warning satellite, SBIRS GEO-5, on May 17, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) said on Friday.

"The fifth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO-5) satellite was hoisted atop the Atlas V this morning at the Vertical Integration Facility adjacent to the Space Launch Complex-41 pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force, Florida," the ULA said in a press release. "The combined rocket and payload, standing 194 feet (59 meters) tall, are scheduled for launch May 17 at 1:35 pm EDT."

The GEO-5 satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, will enhance the global SBIRS constellation of surveillance to detect missile threats, the release said.

It is equipped with powerful scanning and infrared sensors to spot and track missile launches, the release added.

The GEO-5 satellite features greater resiliency and cyber-hardening; enhanced spacecraft power, propulsion and electronics; common components and procedures to streamline manufacturing; and a flexible design that reduces the cost to incorporate future, modernized sensor suites, according to Lockheed Martin.

The United States plans to launch a sixth SBIRS satellite, the GEO-6, but no date has been locked in yet.

The SBIRS satellites launched earlier detected more than 1,000 missile launches in 2019 alone.

Related Topics

Alliance Florida United States May 2019 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.