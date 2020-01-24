UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Postpone Rule Change On Restricting Transactions With Huawei - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:55 PM

US to Postpone Rule Change on Restricting Transactions With Huawei - Reports

The US government has decided to postpone implementing a proposed rule change to further limit possible sales to the Chinese tech-giant Huawei, the New York Times reported on Friday citing sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The US government has decided to postpone implementing a proposed rule change to further limit possible sales to the Chinese tech-giant Huawei, the New York Times reported on Friday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The final decision on limiting US sales to Huawei has been suspended because of the stand that the Defense Department and another unidentified agency took, the report said.

The two government entities said the new regulation, which is intended to protect national security, may actually harm US industry, the report added.

The rule change nearly fully prohibits US companies from selling their products to Huawei, but numerous officials have expressed concern that such prohibition may encourage foreign competitors to stop using US-made components.

Media reports have pointed out that current regulations allow for shipping goods to Huawei if they contain less than 25 percent of US-made content. The new rule reduces the allowed portion to 10 percent.

In May 2019, the US government blacklisted Huawei over its suspected connections to Chinese intelligence and has pressured other countries to refrain from using Huawei's equipment when adopting 5G network technology.

Related Topics

Technology China New York 5G May 2019 From Government Industry Huawei

Recent Stories

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

45 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

43 minutes ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

43 minutes ago

Sudanese Transitional Government, Major Rebel Move ..

43 minutes ago

Militants' Attacks in Syria's Aleppo Leave 8 Civil ..

43 minutes ago

Bolivia Suspends Diplomatic Ties With Cuba Over Co ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.