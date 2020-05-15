UrduPoint.com
US To Restrict Huawei Development Of Semiconductors: Government

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:56 PM

US to restrict Huawei development of semiconductors: government

The Trump administration said Friday it will restrict the ability of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, o develop semiconductors abroad with US technology

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ):The Trump administration said Friday it will restrict the ability of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, o develop semiconductors abroad with US technology.

"This announcement cuts off Huawei's efforts to undermine US export controls," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The department said it will "narrowly and strategically target Huawei's acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US software and technology."

