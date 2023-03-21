UrduPoint.com

US To Restrict New China Operations Of Federally-Funded Semiconductor Firms - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published March 21, 2023 | 07:15 PM

US to Restrict New China Operations of Federally-Funded Semiconductor Firms - Reports

The US Commerce Department will announce proposed restrictions on Tuesday on new operations in China of semiconductor manufacturers who receive federal funding in the US, Bloomberg reported, citing department officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The US Commerce Department will announce proposed restrictions on Tuesday on new operations in China of semiconductor manufacturers who receive federal funding in the US, Bloomberg reported, citing department officials.

Firms that receive grants under the CHIPS and Science Act would be barred from expanding output by 5% for advanced chips and by 10% for older technology. Measures would also include a $100,000 cap on investing in capacity for advanced chips in China, meaning those more sophisticated than 28 nanometers.

These new restrictions, which would be in place for 10 years, target industry leaders such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, and Intel, all of which have operations in China.

Federal grant recipients would still be able to upgrade technology at their existing facilities if they secure the necessary export control licenses.

Under the proposed rules, they would be banned from conducting joint research with or licensing technology to foreign entities of concern.

A public consultation will run for 60 days, with the regulations finalized this year.

Related Topics

Technology China Samsung Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 151 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 151 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile ..

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile App

21 minutes ago
 Afghanistan recall Nabi for T20I series against Pa ..

Afghanistan recall Nabi for T20I series against Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

15 minutes ago
 FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books ..

FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books in Mingora

15 minutes ago
 All are set to observe Pakistan Day across norther ..

All are set to observe Pakistan Day across northern Sindh

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.