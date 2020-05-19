US to Ship First 50 Lung Ventilators to Russia on Wednesday - Embassy Spokeswoman

The United States will send to Russia on May 20 the first batch of artificial lung ventilators, which will consist of 50 units, and the remaining 150 ventilators will be produced and shipped soon, the US embassy spokeswoman, Rebecca Ross, told RIA Novosti on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The United States will send to Russia on May 20 the first batch of artificial lung ventilators, which will consist of 50 units, and the remaining 150 ventilators will be produced and shipped soon, the US embassy spokeswoman, Rebecca Ross, told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

"Russia is experiencing a true public health crisis due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In response to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's request for assistance, [US] President [Donald] Trump offered to donate and deliver 200 ventilators to the Russian people. The first 50 ventilators are being produced by the manufacturer in the United States, and are expected to be ready for shipment May 20. The remaining 150 will be produced and ready shortly thereafter," Ross said.