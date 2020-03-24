US to Upgrade Amazon Surveillance Radar System for Brazil - Raytheon

Brazil's Air Force plans to modernize the radar system defending the nation's northern border and also monitoring the Amazon with a US system named "Condor Mk3," manufacturer Raytheon announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Brazil's Air Force plans to modernize the radar system defending the nation's northern border and also monitoring the Amazon with a US system named "Condor Mk3," manufacturer Raytheon announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Raytheon will upgrade seven legacy radars to the next-generation Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar system, Condor Mk3, increasing efficiency and reducing electric energy consumption," the release said.

The legacy radars were previously installed by Raytheon in the early 2000s under the Brazilian System for the Vigilance of the Amazon project and have been in continuous operation since its installation, the release said.

"This modernization effort expands our long-term partnership in Brazil with the Commission for Implementation of the Brazilian Air Space Control System. The Condor Mk3 is a highly reliable and low-maintenance system that will maintain the safety of the airspace in the Amazon for many years to come," Raytheon Vice President for Intelligence and Information Services Matt Gilligan said in the release.

The upgraded system offers users increased efficiency and reduced electric energy consumption, according to the release.