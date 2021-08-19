UrduPoint.com

US Trade Commission Files Antitrust Lawsuit To Remedy Facebook's 'Monopoly'

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

US Trade Commission Files Antitrust Lawsuit to Remedy Facebook's 'Monopoly'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed a petition for permanent injunction from the US District Court for the District of Columbia to remedy anti-competitive and monopolistic practices by the social media platform Facebook.

"Facebook's unlawful course of conduct to maintain its monopoly continues today and must be enjoined. Facebook continues to hold and operate the assets it acquired unlawfully and continues to keep them positioned to provide a protective 'moat' around its personal social networking monopoly," the FTC said. "Moreover, Facebook continues to monitor competitive threats and will seek to acquire or kneecap them unless enjoined."

The FTC pointed out in the filing that Facebook has largely maintained its monopoly by following CEO Mark Zuckerberg's strategy that is better to buy potential competitors than compete with them.

Facebook has consequently tracked such companies in order to acquire them, the filing said.

The FTC requested that the court order Facebook to divest from assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp, to restore the competition that would exist absent Facebook's alleged monopolistic conduct. The FTC also requested that the court order any other equitable relief "necessary to restore competition and remedy the harm to competition" caused by Facebook's business practices.

Facebook responded to via Twitter that they are reviewing the FTC's complaint and will have more to say soon.

Related Topics

Business Social Media Facebook Twitter Mark Zuckerberg Buy Columbia From WhatsApp Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

16 minutes ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.