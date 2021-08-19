WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed a petition for permanent injunction from the US District Court for the District of Columbia to remedy anti-competitive and monopolistic practices by the social media platform Facebook.

"Facebook's unlawful course of conduct to maintain its monopoly continues today and must be enjoined. Facebook continues to hold and operate the assets it acquired unlawfully and continues to keep them positioned to provide a protective 'moat' around its personal social networking monopoly," the FTC said. "Moreover, Facebook continues to monitor competitive threats and will seek to acquire or kneecap them unless enjoined."

The FTC pointed out in the filing that Facebook has largely maintained its monopoly by following CEO Mark Zuckerberg's strategy that is better to buy potential competitors than compete with them.

Facebook has consequently tracked such companies in order to acquire them, the filing said.

The FTC requested that the court order Facebook to divest from assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp, to restore the competition that would exist absent Facebook's alleged monopolistic conduct. The FTC also requested that the court order any other equitable relief "necessary to restore competition and remedy the harm to competition" caused by Facebook's business practices.

Facebook responded to via Twitter that they are reviewing the FTC's complaint and will have more to say soon.