US Treasury Expands License for Internet Services in Iran - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The US Treasury issued a license on Friday expanding the provision of internet services to Iran during a government crackdown on internet access amid mass protests.

"As courageous Iranians take to the streets to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, the United States is redoubling its support for the free flow of information to the Iranian people," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in the release.

"Today, Treasury is announcing the expansion of Iran General License D-2, which will expand the range of internet services available to Iranians. With these changes, we are helping the Iranian people be better equipped to counter the government's efforts to surveil and censor them."