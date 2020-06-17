US, UK Reach Deal to Support American Space Launches from British Territory - State Dept.

The United States and the United Kingdom have reached a bilateral agreement to support America's space launches from British territory, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United States and the United Kingdom have reached a bilateral agreement to support America's space launches from British territory, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This Agreement, upon entry into force, establishes the technical safeguards to support US space launches from the UK while ensuring the proper handling of sensitive technology consistent with our long-standing partnership and roles as founding members of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR)," the statement said.

The Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA) aims to protect sensitive US technology. The deal also sets standards for other countries should use sensitive technology in conducting satellite and rocket launches from foreign locations, the State Department added.

The agreement was negotiated by US Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford and the UK Ambassador to the US Karen Pierce, it added.