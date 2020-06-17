UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UK Reach Deal To Support American Space Launches From British Territory - State Dept.

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:39 PM

US, UK Reach Deal to Support American Space Launches from British Territory - State Dept.

The United States and the United Kingdom have reached a bilateral agreement to support America's space launches from British territory, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United States and the United Kingdom have reached a bilateral agreement to support America's space launches from British territory, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This Agreement, upon entry into force, establishes the technical safeguards to support US space launches from the UK while ensuring the proper handling of sensitive technology consistent with our long-standing partnership and roles as founding members of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR)," the statement said.

The Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA) aims to protect sensitive US technology. The deal also sets standards for other countries should use sensitive technology in conducting satellite and rocket launches from foreign locations, the State Department added.

The agreement was negotiated by US Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford and the UK Ambassador to the US Karen Pierce, it added.

Related Topics

Technology United Kingdom United States From Agreement Ford

Recent Stories

Four new schools set to open in Dubai in 2020-21 a ..

26 minutes ago

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

56 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Utilizing Cyberspace to Ena ..

58 minutes ago

Cooperation between entities participating in ‘U ..

1 hour ago

22 arrested on gambling charges

1 minute ago

Germany Waiting for Details of US Troop Drawdown - ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.