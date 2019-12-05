UrduPoint.com
US Urges World To Block Untrusted Vendors From Accessing 5G Networks - State Dept.

The United States has called on all the countries to adopt national security policies halting any questionable vendors from accessing future 5G networks, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement

"The United States urges all countries, including our partners and allies, to adopt national security policies that would prevent untrusted vendors from accessing any part of their future 5G networks," Ortagus said on Wednesday.

Ortagus said that on Tuesday the European Union (EU) Council identified serious risks posed to 5G telecommunications networks if they are built using such untrusted vendors. The spokesperson also warned that allowing Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE to access 5G networks could present critical privacy and human rights risks.

The United States has been pushing Europe to shut out Chinese telecom giant Huawei from helping it build the wireless technology, claiming that its equipment would come with "back doors" that allow spying.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in November that Europe needs to come up with its own solutions rather than depend on others to build the fifth-generation (5G) internet network.

European Commission Representative to the EU Political and Security Committee Diego de Ojeda said in June that the European Union is not accepting unconditionally the United States' efforts to freeze out China's high tech giant Huawei Corporation as a strategic threat.

