US Users Report Problems With YouTube Service - Downdetector
Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) YouTube users have reported a disruption in the service, according to online outage tracker Downdetector.
The issues are mainly reported in the United States.
