US VP Harris Says $1Bln In Funding For Tribal Internet Development Now Available

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:35 PM

The $1 billion in funding allocated for developing high-speed, broadband internet access in native communities across the US in the COVID-19 Relief legislation passed back in December are, as of today, available for use, Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The $1 billion in funding allocated for developing high-speed, broadband internet access in native communities across the US in the COVID-19 Relief legislation passed back in December are, as of today, available for use, Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Thursday.

"Congress worked together, as it should, across aisles and chambers, to include nearly $1 billion for tribal broadband infrastructure programs in our bill. And today, I am proud to announce that those funds are available for use," Harris said.

The funding, distributed through grants, can be used to lay fiber-optic cables, establish digital literacy programs, and create apprenticeship and job training programs in the field.

It is part of the Biden administration's broader effort to provide affordable, high-speed internet access to every American.

Harris added that the pandemic widened the so-called "digital divide" between those with internet access and those without it, particularly in rural and tribal areas. She mentioned, among other problems, the negative impact of internet inaccessibility on schoolchildren who had to study remotely due to COVID-related measures.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland noted that the funding marks a major stepping stone in the Biden administration's effort to ensure that the US government lives up to its responsibilities to the country's tribal communities.

