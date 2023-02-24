UrduPoint.com

US Wants Competitors Of Musk's Starlink To Also Provide Internet To Ukraine - Sullivan

Daniyal Sohail Published February 24, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States wants more companies to provide satellite internet to Ukraine, apart from Elon Musk's Starlink, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"There should be many different options available. But we should also give credit to Starlink that has been critical element (in Ukraine's defense)," Sullivan said during a CNN town hall event on Ukraine.

Starlink has reportedly provided Ukraine with an estimated 22,000 devices since the start of Russia's special military operation in February of last year.

In December, Bloomberg reported, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, that over 10,000 Starlink antennas were going to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months and that EU countries were going to help Ukraine pay for the Starlink services.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said earlier in 2022 that he was considering pulling the plug on his donation of Starlink services to Ukraine because it was becoming too expensive to maintain. However, Musk then decided to continue providing Starlink services to Ukraine.

