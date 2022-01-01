US Wants to Extend ISS Operations, Cooperation With Russia Through 2030 - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Washington wants the International Space Station to remain in operation through 2030, during which time NASA will continue working with Russia and other partners, the US space agency's chief said Friday.

"I'm pleased that the Biden-Harris Administration has committed to continuing station operations through 2030," Bill Nelson was quoted as saying in a NASA blog post.

He said NASA's cooperation with Russia's Roscosmos, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the Canadian Space Agency would ensure that groundbreaking research at the orbital lab continued through the rest of the decade.

The US Congress has guaranteed funding for the US segment of the ISS until 2024. The segment reportedly costs around $1 billion a year to maintain and there have been plans to discontinue its use by end of the decade.