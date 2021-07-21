US Working With Private Sector to Make Internet More Accessible to Cubans - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States is working with the private sector and Congress to determine ways to make the internet more accessible to the Cuban people, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"When it comes to internet access, we are working with the private sector as well as with Congress, which, of course, has a keen interest in all of this to identify viable options to make the internet more accessible to the Cuban people," Price said during a press briefing.