- Home
- Technology
- Users Experience Outage Problems with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram - Tracking Service
Users Experience Outage Problems With Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram - Tracking Service
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Popular social media including Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were inaccessible to multiple users on Friday, outage monitoring service Downdetector reported.
"User reports indicate Facebook Messenger is having problems since 1:35 PM EST [5:35p.m. GMT]," Downdetector said.
It issued same messages regarding Facebook itself, WhatsApp and Instagram starting around the same time.