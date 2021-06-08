- Home
- Users Experience Outage Problems With YouTube, Twitter, Spotify - Tracking Service
Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:58 PM
Internet users around the world have problems with access to YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Amazon and Paypal on Tuesday, Downdetector, a popular portal that tracks website outages and crashes, reported
"User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 3:10 AM EDT [07:10 GMT]," Downdetector wrote on Twitter.
The outage monitoring service issued similar messages regarding other services.