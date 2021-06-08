UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Users Experience Outage Problems With YouTube, Twitter, Spotify - Tracking Service

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:58 PM

Users Experience Outage Problems With YouTube, Twitter, Spotify - Tracking Service

Internet users around the world have problems with access to YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Amazon and Paypal on Tuesday, Downdetector, a popular portal that tracks website outages and crashes, reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) internet users around the world have problems with access to YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Amazon and Paypal on Tuesday, Downdetector, a popular portal that tracks website outages and crashes, reported.

"User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 3:10 AM EDT [07:10 GMT]," Downdetector wrote on Twitter.

The outage monitoring service issued similar messages regarding other services.

Related Topics

Internet World Twitter YouTube

Recent Stories

World top organizations' links down

14 minutes ago

UAE Federal export credit company forges strategic ..

21 minutes ago

A million Europeans already have EU Covid certific ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Parliament Appeals to International Bodies ..

2 minutes ago

Hooker Bourgarit adds to France summer tour injury ..

2 minutes ago

Vivo's Ultimate 44MP OIS Night Selfie System Smart ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.