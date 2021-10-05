Users Report Facebook Services Now Accessible, Online Operations Return to Normal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Facebook apps and services are returning to normal operations online, with users reporting that they are able to access the sites after more than six hours of worldwide outages.

Users are reporting that Instagram, Whatsapp and other services under the Facebook corporate umbrella are now accessible as normal for the first time since about 11:30 EST on Monday when reports of outage and disrupted services began pouring in.