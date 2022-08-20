UrduPoint.com

Using The Power Of Digital To Connect And Spread Joy!

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 03:04 PM

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

Perhaps the most transformative power of Digital is its ability to connect us to others; to weave a tapestry of connection amongst all people, no matter where they live, or what they do

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -20th Aug, 2022) Perhaps the most transformative power of Digital is its ability to connect us to others; to weave a tapestry of connection amongst all people, no matter where they live, or what they do. To draw on what brings us together as a Nation, and to share that message of Patriotism and Pride far and wide.

Our country was built on the sweat, blood, and tears of a great many people. From our Founding Father Quaid-e-Azam and his companions to the average men and women who strove every day to achieve Independence; we would not be here today were it not for their efforts and sacrifices. Although we know of a few key names who toiled to achieve the dream that is Pakistan, there are a great many who quietly worked behind the scenes to bring us some of the most iconic parts of our culture and history.

This Independence Day, as all us Pakistanis found our own ways to celebrate 75 years of Azaadi, Zong 4G took the lead by shedding light on some of the many Unsung Heroes who helped pave the way to Independence. The lessons of History can only impact us if we honour those who helped build Pakistan. It behooves us then, as we enjoy the fresh air of Freedom, to pay tribute to and recognize those whose hard work helped bring us so much of what we take for granted. Ahmed Ghulamali Chagla, composer of the Pakistani National Anthem, is one such Unsung Hero.

While most of us know that the Pak Sarzameen’s lyrics were written by Hafeez Jalandhari, few are aware of the man behind the incredible composition.

It was keeping this in mind that Zong 4G celebrated this Independence Day with a special tribute to AG Chagla. Titled ‘The Notes of Chagla’, tells a heart-warming story of inspiration and National Pride, as seen through the eyes of Sami (Shehryar Munawar), a young college student. As the film opens, we see Sami struggling with a musical thesis that he is due to submit. Seeing her son struggle, Sami’s mother (Simi Raheal) decides to tell him the story of AG Chagla. Drawing inspiration from Chagla’s life, Sami finally decides to take his own initiative, in the end bringing together a varied group of musicians to perform the Anthem to great applause and acclaim.

The impact of the film is two-fold: on the one hand, Sami’s use of Digital and Social Media to research about Chagla and connect with like-minded people is a reminder that Digital possesses the power to change our lives. Moreover, by distributing the short tribute film across all of its Digital and Social Media, Zong successfully harnessed the power of Digital to bring Chagla’s story to millions of Pakistanis.

Our Anthem represents the heart of our Nation, and her people; it is a rallying cry, announcing to the world who us Pakistanis are and what we stand for. Thank you Zong for using the strength of Digital to shine a spotlight on this incredible man, through such a heart-warming story.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Social Media Student Young Man Independence Lead Zong 4G Women All From Share Blood Million

Recent Stories

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

1 hour ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

1 hour ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.