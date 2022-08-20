Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

Perhaps the most transformative power of Digital is its ability to connect us to others; to weave a tapestry of connection amongst all people, no matter where they live, or what they do

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -20th Aug, 2022) Perhaps the most transformative power of Digital is its ability to connect us to others; to weave a tapestry of connection amongst all people, no matter where they live, or what they do. To draw on what brings us together as a Nation, and to share that message of Patriotism and Pride far and wide.

Our country was built on the sweat, blood, and tears of a great many people. From our Founding Father Quaid-e-Azam and his companions to the average men and women who strove every day to achieve Independence; we would not be here today were it not for their efforts and sacrifices. Although we know of a few key names who toiled to achieve the dream that is Pakistan, there are a great many who quietly worked behind the scenes to bring us some of the most iconic parts of our culture and history.

This Independence Day, as all us Pakistanis found our own ways to celebrate 75 years of Azaadi, Zong 4G took the lead by shedding light on some of the many Unsung Heroes who helped pave the way to Independence. The lessons of History can only impact us if we honour those who helped build Pakistan. It behooves us then, as we enjoy the fresh air of Freedom, to pay tribute to and recognize those whose hard work helped bring us so much of what we take for granted. Ahmed Ghulamali Chagla, composer of the Pakistani National Anthem, is one such Unsung Hero.

While most of us know that the Pak Sarzameen’s lyrics were written by Hafeez Jalandhari, few are aware of the man behind the incredible composition.

It was keeping this in mind that Zong 4G celebrated this Independence Day with a special tribute to AG Chagla. Titled ‘The Notes of Chagla’, tells a heart-warming story of inspiration and National Pride, as seen through the eyes of Sami (Shehryar Munawar), a young college student. As the film opens, we see Sami struggling with a musical thesis that he is due to submit. Seeing her son struggle, Sami’s mother (Simi Raheal) decides to tell him the story of AG Chagla. Drawing inspiration from Chagla’s life, Sami finally decides to take his own initiative, in the end bringing together a varied group of musicians to perform the Anthem to great applause and acclaim.

The impact of the film is two-fold: on the one hand, Sami’s use of Digital and Social Media to research about Chagla and connect with like-minded people is a reminder that Digital possesses the power to change our lives. Moreover, by distributing the short tribute film across all of its Digital and Social Media, Zong successfully harnessed the power of Digital to bring Chagla’s story to millions of Pakistanis.

Our Anthem represents the heart of our Nation, and her people; it is a rallying cry, announcing to the world who us Pakistanis are and what we stand for. Thank you Zong for using the strength of Digital to shine a spotlight on this incredible man, through such a heart-warming story.