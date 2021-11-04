TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The head of Uzbekistan's communications watchdog (Uzkomnadzor), Golibsher Ziyayev, has been relieved of his post, and an investigation will be carried out into the suspension of social networks in Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov, the press secretary of the Uzbek president, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Uzkomnadzor restricted social networks and messengers such as Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki and YouTube, citing a violation of the law on personal data. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called the decision short-sighted and uncoordinated.

"Under the instructions of the president, the head of the State Inspection for Control in the Sphere of Informatization and Telecommunications, Golibsher Ziyayev, has been relieved from his post for erroneous and uncoordinated actions. Investigative actions will be carried out into the incident," Asadov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Asadov added that following the investigation, appropriate measures would be applied to all those responsible for the incident.