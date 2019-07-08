UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Shows Interest In Purchasing Russia's Sopka-2 Track Radar Systems - Source

Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:14 PM

Uzbekistan expresses interest in buying Russia's Sopka-2 track radar systems and also in upgrading Russia's P-37 radars that are already in service in Uzbekistan to the level of Sopka-2, a source in the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Uzbekistan expresses interest in buying Russia's Sopka-2 track radar systems and also in upgrading Russia's P-37 radars that are already in service in Uzbekistan to the level of Sopka-2, a source in the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik.

"The Uzbek side is also showing interest in purchasing 12A6 Sopka-2 en-route radar systems, a maintenance workshop for the Pechora-2M air defense system and range of radar stations and communication systems for different purposes," the source said.

Apart from that, Russia and Uzbekistan are discussing modernization of the P-37 radars. Uzbekistan wants to upgrade them to the level of Sopka-2, the source explained.

"Relevant contract is in the final stage of coordination with the Uzbek side," the source said.

Sopka-2 is in service of the Russian Army and Russia's Federal State Unitary Enterprise State ATM Corporation. Apart from that, a contract for delivering Sopka-2 to Belarus was signed at the Army-2018 international defense forum.

