Uzbekistan's Social Democratic Party Proposes Banning TikTok

Daniyal Sohail Published February 02, 2022 | 03:08 PM

The Adolat Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan on Wednesday called for complete ban of Chinese video sharing social network TikTok, accusing it of doing more harm than good

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Adolat Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan on Wednesday called for complete ban of Chinese video sharing social network TikTok, accusing it of doing more harm than good.

"It is necessary to strengthen criminal liability measures, completely block mobile applications on the internet, which do more harm than good, such as TikTok," the party said in a statement.

The party also said that despite the existing connectivity restrictions in the country, TikTokers have the opportunity to access the network using VPN applications, and that "this issue should be examined.

"

The initiative came in the wake of a high-profile case involving an underage TikTok user who filmed himself kicking an elderly man in the city of Samarkand last week.

In July 2021, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev criticized videos of young TikTokers for dishonoring the historical monuments to commander Amir Timur (Tamerlane) and poet Alisher Navoi. Also, the State Inspection for control in the field of informatization and telecommunications of Uzbekistan (O'zkomnazorat) restricted the operation of Skype, Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte and WeChat due to violations of the law on personal data by these social networks.

